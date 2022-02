GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect remains in the hospital with serious injuries and two Mount Holly police officers are at home recovering following an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Gaston County, according to Police Chief Don Roper with Mount Holly Police.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, outside Abbey Court Apartments in the 100 block of Maple Circle in Mount Holly.