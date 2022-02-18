WATCH: How Erin Jackson and Nick Baumgartner met the Olympic moment

WAVY.com
by: Sarah Fearing
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 10: A detailed view of the Gold Medal of Chloe Kim of Team United States during the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe medal ceremony on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Zhangjiakou Medal Plaza on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
(NBC Olympics) — Anne Thompson shares the stories of speed skater Erin Jackson and snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who made history with their gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
WAVY TV 10