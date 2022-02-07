WATCH: China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final 

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the men’s 1000m after Hungary’s Liu Shaolin, who finished first, was penalized. Ren is the first Chinese short-track skater to win an Olympic gold medal in this discipline.
Liu appeared to bump Ren in taking the lead late in the race. Ren grabbed Liu approaching the finish line. Liu still managed to cross first before going down. The referee assessed the penalties to Liu.
