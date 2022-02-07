WATCH: China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final 

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: Shaolin Sandor Liu of Team Hungary and Ziwei Ren of Team China compete during the Men’s 1000m Final A on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Ren Ziwei of China survived a wild finish to win the men’s 1,000 meters in short track speedskating. Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the line first but was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren, who crossed second, to the gold medal.

