WATCH: Brooms and beers: What to know before trying curling

by: NBC Olympics
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) John Landsteiner, John Shuster and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete against Team Sweden during the Men’s Round Robin Session on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
(NBC Olympics) — Have John Shuster and company inspired you to grab a broom from your closet and try curling? Jo Ling Kent visited a curling club to learn all about curling gear and the tradition of a post-game toast to “good curling.”
