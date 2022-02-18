WATCH: Brooms and beers: What to know before trying curling

China 2022

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) John Landsteiner, John Shuster and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete against Team Sweden during the Men’s Round Robin Session on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(NBC Olympics) — Have John Shuster and company inspired you to grab a broom from your closet and try curling? Jo Ling Kent visited a curling club to learn all about curling gear and the tradition of a post-game toast to “good curling.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10