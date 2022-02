Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States start during a 2-woman bobsled training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

(NBC Olympics) — 37-year-old bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is getting ready for what could be the last race of her Olympic career, with her toddler and husband by her side.