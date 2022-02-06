WATCH: Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Redmond Gerard of Team United States performs a trick during the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.

