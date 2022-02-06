WATCH: Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

HONOLULU (KHON2) - When a Maili couple went through their mail this week, they didn't expect to see a bill from the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) saying they owed almost $18,000 - to pay for their neighborhood streetlights.

In a letter dated Jan. 27, 2022, HECO said it has been reviewing its established streetlight accounts for streets located on Oahu since 2020.