US Pairs figure skating team trains mentally, physically for 2022 Winter Games

(NEXSTAR) — Trust, dedication and grit: These are just a few things a figure skating pair just outside of Dallas have as they leave it all on the ice, hoping to make the U.S. Winter Olympic team heading to China.

Nexstar Reporter Jala Washington has their story in this week’s Journey to Beijing.

If two people were ever in sync physically, emotionally and spiritually, it would be Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc from Euless, Texas.

“It’s pretty amazing to have a partner that you can feel completely comfortable and 100% yourself with,” said Cain-Gribble, a U.S. Pairs figure skater.

This figure skating pair’s relationship is six years in the making. Their connection is both on and off the ice.

“We always speak to each other about our feelings,” said LeDuc.

“And we always remind each other of what our goals are, what we’re doing,” said xxxxxx.

“Really just becoming the athletes and skaters we’ve always wanted to be,” LeDuc said.

They don’t have to say anything at all to make you feel their raw talent could slide them into victory, earning a national championship title, world championship qualifications and global recognition.

“We’re accomplishing our dreams together,” said xxxxx.

But there’s always a deeper story behind all great accomplishments.

“I suffered a concussion,” said Cain-Gribble.

The skater fell on her head while coming down from a lift. It mentally affected Cain-Gribble as much as it did physically.

“When we’re doing something that is so incredibly hard and taxing mentally, sometimes you can put your self-worth in this sport, and it can be really hard to see anything other than a bad skate,” she said.

With LeDuc by her side, the two persevered.

“I feel like I can be able to say anything to Timothy and be heard and feel seen,” said Cain-Gribble.

“I’m always amazed at her determination, her grit. It’s something that inspires me on a daily basis, to be able to push myself a little bit further. To maybe work, just a little bit harder,” said LeDuc.

Trust, dedication and grit. Their dreams are so close, now they’re just making sure they enjoy the process together.

“It’s such a fun opportunity to be able to pursue something that you love with someone who loves it just as much as you, and you get to share that experience,” said LeDuc.