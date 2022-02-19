Paris 2024: A moveable feast of sports and culture

WAVY.com
by: NBCOlympics.com
A man unfurls a French flag at the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. A giant flag will be unfurled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, as Paris will be the next Summer Games host in 2024. The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
(NBC Olympics) — Paris is preparing to welcome the world in 2024 when it will hold the next summer Olympics. Sam Brock previews the much-anticipated Games which organizers say will “showcase the best of France.”