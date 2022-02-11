Nathan Chen on winning Olympic gold: “It still hasn’t fully sunk in”

BEIJING (NEXSTAR/AP) – Nathan Chen soared effortlessly and nearly perfectly five times during his spectacular Thursday performance at the Beijing Olympic Games, earning him the gold medal.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris sat down with the 22-year-old figure skater in Beijing to talk about his golden performance. He told her the experience still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“The fact that I have this medal is unreal. It doesn’t feel real to look at it and hold it in my hands.”

