Love is in the air in Beijing

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) – Love is in the air for a pair of freestyle skiers who have a chance to make history in Beijing. For the first time in the Olympics, there’s a mixed team aerial event. If they make it on the podium, they would be the first couple to medal together in that event.

Flipping and flying through the air…and falling in love. That’s life for Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld.

“Being able to share it with someone that actually knows what it feels like is really nice. To have someone there who is supporting you all the time. Knows what its like to be skiing and a triple backflip,” said Ashley Caldwell.

During this interview back in October, they were hoping to make the Olympic team. Now, they are in Beijing. Ashley in her fourth Olympics, Justin in his first.

“My expectations are obviously to come home and bring home a medal for the United States, competing the best that I can,” said Justin Schoenefeld.

The two have been dating for about three years, sharing their lives and their sport. And now – sharing this experience.

“I’m appreciating every moment and really valuing the fact that this does only come around every four years and it’s a very unique and incredible experience that I’m not going to waste,” said Ashley.

The two have a chance to make history. For the first time in the Olympics, there will be a mixed team aerial event. If Schoenefeld and Caldwell make it on the podium, they will be the first couple to medal together in that event.



It’s a moment that’s not lost on them. But their eyes are not on making history – they’re here to be the best they can be.



“Just trying to do exactly what I need to do to perform my best at those jumps,” said Justin.

“I think about these games, I think more about the legacy that I’d like to leave on this sport. And that’s having as much fun and pushing yourself to be the best you can be,” Ashley added.

