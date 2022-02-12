Kendall Coyne Schofield on bonding with her linemates

WAVY.com
by: NBC OLYMPICS
FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Women’s National Team’s Kendall Coyne Schofield skates during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, in San Jose, Calif. More than 200 of the world’s top female players have taken their next step toward a single, economically viable professional league by forming their own players’ association. The new Professional Women’s Hockey Association (PWHPA) announced Monday, May 20, 2019, that incorporation papers were filed Friday with help from attorneys from Ballard Spahr. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
(NBC OLYMPICS) — Kendall Coyne Schofield, captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team, describes the special relationship she has with Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker, her linemates and fellow Olympic veterans.