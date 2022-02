BEIJING (WNCN) – The United States has won its second medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Jaelin Kauf secured the silver medal in the women’s moguls just minutes ago in Beijing.

Kauf, a Colorado native, is the first American to win a medal in this event since 2014 (Hannah Kearney).

Australia’s Jakara Anthony took home gold, while the Russia Olympic Committee won bronze with Anastasiia Smirnova.

Additionally, fellow American, Olivia Giaccio finished in the top-six.

This story will be updated.