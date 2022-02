RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Across the mid-Atlantic region, Krogers will be one of several access points for community members to get up to three free N95 masks as part of a federal program.

Officials with Kroger say community members can visit any local Kroger store in the mid-Atlantic division with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Kroger employees are also eligible, and encouraged, to take part in the program.