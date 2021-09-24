Ice dance team training, hoping for Olympic glory in Beijing

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — You never know if you’ll get a second chance. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donahue make up one of the top ice dance teams in the world.

Four years ago, they finished fourth at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

They have been training hard for a second and final chance, at Olympic glory in Beijing.

For Madison Hubbell and Zach Donahue, the finish line is in sight.

“This will be our last official season together,” Donahue said.

“We’re just trying to take every day of this year as a gift and you know, as our last moments together as a team on the ice,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell and Donahue have skated together for more than a decade. It’s a partnership that at one time went beyond the ice.

And that ended, but the partnership continues. So, how were they able to manage this and work so closely together all these years — and successfully?

“Living under separate roofs. No,” said Donahue.

“I can honestly say we never once during our personal relationship breakup, did we ever question whether that would change our commitment to our figure skating goals,” said Hubbell.

They’ve achieved almost every goal they’ve set. Three-time and current U.S. champions. They won a silver medal at the 2021 world championships. Now they have their sights set on making a second Olympic team

Medal or not, they’ll skate away satisfied with all they’ve accomplished.

“I think we used to be pretty driven by wanting to be the best. I think we’ve now changed our win to feeling authentic, to really being fully committed and intentional in the performance,” Donahue said.

“We’re going to sit in this moment and realize, all the work we’ve put in over the last eleven years is enough. And just be present to all the magical things that happen when you’re really completely absorbed in the moment,” Hubbell said.