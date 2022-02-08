WATCH: Hail Mary in the halfpipe: Snowboarding’s triple cork

(NewsNation Now/WFXR) — The paws of more than 100 dogs -- including several from Virginia -- will storm the field Sunday as teams Fluff and Ruff go head-to-head at Puppy Bowl XVIII.

Hosted by Martha Stuart and the aptly named Snoop Dogg, Puppy Bowl XVII will air at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 on Animal Planet and stream on Discovery+.