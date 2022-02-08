WATCH: Hail Mary in the halfpipe: Snowboarding’s triple cork

WAVY.com
by: NBC OLYMPICS
FILE- Maddie Mastro, of the United States, competes in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Mastro has sketched out a trick in her notebook that just may help her land on the podium at the 2022 Beijing Games, maybe even on the top step. It’s called the front double 1080 and includes two flips and a 360-degree rotation with a backward landing. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)
(NBC OLYMPICS) — There’s one move, never done in snowboard halfpipe at the Olympics, that could be a gamechanger: the triple cork. Sam Brock talks to Todd Harris about the trick that few have mastered…and might be needed to win gold.
