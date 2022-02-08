WATCH: Hail Mary in the halfpipe: Snowboarding’s triple cork

China 2022

by: NBC OLYMPICS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Maddie Mastro, of the United States, competes in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Mastro has sketched out a trick in her notebook that just may help her land on the podium at the 2022 Beijing Games, maybe even on the top step. It’s called the front double 1080 and includes two flips and a 360-degree rotation with a backward landing. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)

(NBC OLYMPICS) — There’s one move, never done in snowboard halfpipe at the Olympics, that could be a gamechanger: the triple cork. Sam Brock talks to Todd Harris about the trick that few have mastered…and might be needed to win gold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10