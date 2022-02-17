Gu top qualifier in ski halfpipe, chasing 3rd Olympic medal

China 2022

by: Associated Press, NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ Brita Sigourney competes during the women’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive women’s ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Olympics.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle.

She’s bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu bettered her first-run score on her last run to finish with a 95.50. Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia wound up third. Brita Sigourney led three Americans into the final.

BELOW: How Brita Sigourney’s pets helped her through injuries (NBC Olympics)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10