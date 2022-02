ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 11: Shaun White of Team United States reacts during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano has won gold in the men’s halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. Snowboarding pioneer Shaun White was fourth in what he has said would be his final competition.

He got a rousing round of applause from fellow competitors and the sparse crowd at the end of his third and final run.

Scotty James of Australia won silver and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won bronze.