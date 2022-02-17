WATCH: 12 years ago today, the U.S. reached unprecedented heights

China 2022

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2002, file photo, shows U.S. champion Michelle Kwan practicing for the women’s short program for the Winter Olympic Games at the Salt lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics most likely for 2030 in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team’s ascendance into an international powerhouse. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, file)

(NBC Olympics) — On Feb, 17, 2002, Team USA had its most successful day EVER at the Winter Games. A trio of athletes, now icons in their sport, made golden history. Sam Brock looks at the winning moments that haven’t yet been topped.

