You’ll flip for these National Flip Flop Day deals

To kick off summer and flip flop season, Tropical Smoothie is once again offering a free 16oz Sunshine Smoothie Friday, June 14. All you have to do to take advantage of the deal is wear your flip flops. The offer is available from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. in stores only. Click here to find a location near you.

Tropical Smoothie is also partnering up with and accepting donations for Camp Sunshine, which helps make a difference in the lives of children with life-threatening illnesses.

This year, Old Navy has hidden a pair of Golden Flip Flops in its stores nationwide, as part of its annual $1 flip flop sale. Get the deal this Saturday (June 15) and search for the special flip flop. If you find it, you could win up to $24,000. For more details on the contest, click here.