Yahoo users: How to file a claim for up to $358 in data breach settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of the $117.5 million class-action settlement related to massive data breaches.

According to USA Today, if you had a Yahoo account between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2016 – you can get two years of free credit monitoring services by AllClear ID or up to $358.

That’s including traditional Yahoo email or accounts on Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr.

According to the settlement website, in Aug. 2013, “malicious actors were able to gain access to Yahoo’s user database and took records for all existing Yahoo accounts,” which was approximately 3 billion.

The data breach wasn’t disclosed until recently and is considered the largest hack in history.

The deadline to file a claim is July 20, 2020.

>> Click here for more information on filing a claim.