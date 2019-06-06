Windsor woman with disabilities gets first car with help from community

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a feeling Harley Frady feared she may never experience, the pride of owning her own car and the independence that goes with it.

“There is so much in life I want to get out of it. And definitely sitting in that house is not part of it,” said Harley.

10 On Your Side first introduced you to Harley last month. She was born with a physical disability, and an organization known as DARS had offered to modify a car for her for free. The issue was she didn’t own a car, and if she didn’t get one in time she would have to go on a waitlist.

After our first story aired, a 10 On Your Side viewer, Eric Bryant, shared the link on Facebook. Then he received a message from his friend Paula Adolph in North Carolina. She had a car to give to Harley.

“I just didn’t think this was going to happen,” said Harley. “I always thought I was going to be the person in the passenger seat looking over at someone saying ‘can you please help me with a ride?’ Or, ‘I can give you gas?’ I just never thought I would be able to get a vehicle, and it’s a miracle almost.”

The good news doesn’t stop there. In our first story, we shared information about a car wash Harley’s friends planned to help raise money. This past weekend they raised $1,500.

“There was so many people that didn’t even want their car washed,” Harley explained. “They just saw what was going on, and you know saw me on the news, and knew what the cause was for and were just here to help.”

Harley says she owes the success of the car wash to the amazing Windsor community, specifically her friends Angeleena Prevatt and Kelsey Paige, as well as Jay’s Auction, Carrsville Elementary School and Christian Windsor Church.

“I just want to thank everyone, everyone who come out to my fundraiser,” Harley said. “You just don’t know how much it means to me and how thankful I am for all of this. I could never repay all of you. Thank you so much.”

Next week, Harley heads to Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Virginia, for a two week course to learn how to drive. At the end she’ll receive her driver’s license and will be able to drive her new car.