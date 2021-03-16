Where’s my tax refund? Local expert weighs in on why there’s a wait

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “Be patient.” We’ve heard that a lot through this pandemic and here we go again.

In January, The IRS urged taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they could, to speed up the process, but more than a month after filing lots of folks are still waiting for their payday.

“Where’s my refund?” they want to know.

10 On Your Side has heard from viewers who filed the first day the IRS began accepting returns, on February 12, and still have received nothing more than a month later.

Bob Rekhi, who owns a dozen Jackson Hewitt franchises in Hampton Roads told WAVY.com, “IRS is doing the best they can, but they are in a big mess as far as the manual work is concerned.”

Those who filed paper returns or who did not get a stimulus check and claimed the Recovery Tax Rebate are going to be waiting up to 12 weeks. That’s because the IRS has to manually check each of those returns.

“DO NOT for your own good, do not ask for any stimulus; leave it alone,” Rekhi advised.

He recommends you file without the tax credit then file an amended return asking for the stimulus money. His offices are doing that for free, so you’ll get your refund faster. He said, “Because we also get paid after they get paid.”

Rehki says those who file electronically with direct deposit and no stimulus credit are getting paid quickly, usually within 21 days, but not everyone. We’ve heard from quite a few who’ve been waiting over a month.

10 On Your side reached out to the IRS to find out how much longer it’s going to take. A spokeswoman directed us to this webpage which explains COVID-19 continues to cause delays even for returns filed electronically.

You are urged to go online and check the status of your return. It will tell you either the status of your deposit, if there’s a problem with your return or in many cases if they are “still processing” it. In that case, Rekhi says, “Patient, just be patient; there is nothing we can do.”