Where can I find gas in Hampton Roads?

Many stations out of gas; long lines at stations that have it

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some area gas stations are suddenly out of fuel because of the trickle down effect from the cyber attack of the Colonial Pipeline last week.

Before you start burning gas in an attempt to find a place to fill your tank, WAVY News 10 is on your side with a way to do some research before you get behind the wheel.

GasBuddy has created an online tool that lets you search by zip code for gas stations that have available fuel.

Much like gas right now, this site is also in high demand. So if you can’t get the site to load, keep trying.

The main GasBuddy site lets drivers search by fuel type, payment methods, station brand or the most recently updated prices.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday.

Analysts say what’s happening now is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday. As part of the declaration, it activates the anti-price gouging act. If you believe a supplier if unreasonably overcharging, you can file a motor fuel price gouging complaint with the Virginia Department of Agriculture at this link.