Ways to stay safe and avoid tickets at the beach this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Big crowds are expected on Hampton Roads beaches this weekend.

Memorial Day through Labor Day is, of course, beach season.

10 On Your Side has a few reminders before you head out.

There are no dogs allowed on public beaches in Norfolk between the hours of 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. starting Friday, May 24, through Labor Day, September 2.

They are allowed before and after those times, but must be on a leash.

At the Oceanfront, no animals are allowed on the boardwalk, grassy areas, or the beach between Rudee Inlet and 42nd Street.

Beyond that they must be on a leash.

Lifeguards remind you to also keep your kids at arm’s length.

“We average about a thousand lost children a year,” said Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services Director, Tom Gill.

He recommends sitting by a numbered lifeguard stand so kids know where to go if they get lost.

Also, take a selfie when you get there, so if police need to search for your child, they’ll know exactly what he or she looks like and is wearing.

This helps lifeguards keep their focus on the water.

“This is not a pool, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. massive changes can happen,” Gill told 10 On Your Side.

Sandbars can shift and rip tides can roll in. You should know how to get out. Also, always stay off rock jetties. Norfolk police say too many people end up with cuts and concussions.

Virginia also has an open container law, which means no drinking on public beaches. Gill warns, “First of all, drinking and swimming is just like drinking and driving, you are exponentially increasing your danger in the water when you’re intoxicated.”

Your chances of drowning increase and you’re more likely to become dehydrated, or suffer heat exhaustion.

Norfolk is having a beach “Meet and Greet” Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ocean View Park.

Harbor Patrol, Animal Control, and lifeguards will be there to answer questions.