WAVY/FOX43 over-the-air signal will be down for several hours Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has an important announcement that could affect your ability to watch WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

We will be shutting off our over-the-air signal in the morning to perform federally-mandated work on our broadcast tower in Suffolk.

We expect both WAVY and FOX43 to be off the air for several hours starting at approximately 10 a.m.

Some cable viewers will not be affected.

We will get both stations back on the air as soon as the work is complete.

