RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A new tool from AARP Virginia can send alerts on the latest scams and how to stay safe.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network’s Watchdog Alert tool sends updates twice a month to someone’s phone or email. The update will include: latest scams trending, how to spot them and how to avoid falling victim to it.

Signing up to receive the alerts is free and available to share with friends and family.

To sign up for the Fraud Watch Network Watchdog Alert simply text “FWN” to 50757 or visit aarp.org/WatchdogAlerts.