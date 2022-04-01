PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly a decade on the air at WAVY-TV 10, Anita Blanton said one final goodbye to Hampton Roads viewers on Friday night.

“Thank you all so much for this moment,” Anita said to begin her final goodbye. “Thank you to each person out there who has supported me over the last nine years here at WAVY-TV 10.”

Although she was born and raised in Texas, Anita is no stranger to Hampton Roads. She is an alumna of Hampton University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

During her time there, she was named Miss Hampton University.

She began her journalism career as a reporter at KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas, before heading to Central Texas to work at KWTX-TV in Waco and then our sister station, WRIC-TV, in Richmond.

Anita then moved to KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, where she served as the morning anchor for four years.

She joined Stephanie Hudson at the anchor desk when she returned to Hampton Roads.

“She has spoken a lot about mentors in her life that helped her get to where she is and where she’s going,” Stephanie said. “I see her passing that along to other people and I just admire that.”

Three years later, she join Tom Schaad at the desk for the 6, 10 and 11 p.m. shows.

Anita has won numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press for her work as an anchor and reporter. She’s volunteered, served as a spokesperson, sat on boards for several organizations, and helped create mentoring groups for pre-teens and teens.

Anita is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

There is no doubt in the minds of the Hampton Roads community that Anita is talented and hardworking. Her dedication to her community and family is second to none.

Regina Mobley summed it up best when she said, “Anita is the rising tide that lifts all boats.”

Anita – you are incredibly beautiful inside and out! While Chicago is lucky to have you, your presence will forever be missed in our newsroom and community.

Onward and upward! 💙