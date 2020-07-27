Virtual Career Fair for Veterans this Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a military veteran searching for a job, you may have just the skill set some employers are seeking right now.
The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented unemployment numbers, but some industries, such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, and select retail are rapidly hiring.
A free, virtual job fair open to transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses is happening this week.
DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Hampton Roads Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online.
For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit this link.
