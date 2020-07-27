Virtual Career Fair for Veterans this Thursday

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a military veteran searching for a job, you may have just the skill set some employers are seeking right now.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented unemployment numbers, but some industries, such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, and select retail are rapidly hiring.

A free, virtual job fair open to transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses is happening this week.

DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Hampton Roads Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online.

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit this link.

