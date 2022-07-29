PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mark your calendar for this year’s Virginia sales tax holiday. Over the first weekend of August, you can buy school supplies, clothing, shoes, hurricane supplies and Energy Star™/WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

When is it?

The 3-day sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5 and ends Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

This includes both in-store and online purchases.

Eligible items

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Under current law, the sales and use tax rate is generally 5.3%, comprised of a 4.3% state tax and a 1% local option tax, with an additional regional tax of 0.7% in the Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia regions. There’s a 1% regional tax in the Historic Triangle region (James City County, York County, and the City of Williamsburg) on top of the 0.7% regional tax.

Look up the rate for a specific region, here.

During the sales tax holiday, qualified items will be exempt from the 4.3% state sales tax, the 1% local option tax, and any applicable regional taxes.

The three sales tax holidays used to be separate, but were combined into one event in 2015. It’s always held the first Friday in August.

See the full guidelines for the combined sales tax holiday and a complete list of qualifying items, at this link.