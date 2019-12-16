Virginia Wesleyan students lose internet during finals week because of ransomware attack

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University says it continues to make progress after it had to take some computer systems offline due to a ransomware attack on Tuesday, December 10.

Spokesperson Stephanie Smaglo says the university learned certain computer systems became encrypted by the ransomware and university officials took steps to isolate problem, including taking some systems offline.

It’s unclear who was behind the attack, but Smaglo says the university has enlisted the help of an external cybersecurity firm to help address to issue and prevent it from happening again. Law enforcement was also notified.

“Our entire IT Services staff is working tenaciously around the clock to restore our systems to operation as quickly as possible,” Smaglo said.

The attack comes the same week as the start of finals for Virginia Wesleyan, which began Friday and go through next week. However, the issue isn’t affecting exam schedules.

“With this incident, Virginia Wesleyan joins an alarming number of higher education institutions, government entities, and worldwide organizations that have endured this type of threat,” Smaglo said. “We are addressing the challenges head on and feel confident that service will be restored as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

10 On Your Side requested more information regarding the attack on Monday.

Smaglo sent this statement:

It would be inappropriate for us to share further details of the situation while the investigation is ongoing. Disclosure of any other information may compromise the investigation. We will share additional information when it is appropriate to do so.

Peter Langan, a senior at the University, says he was alerted about the attack via email. “[We got] a random email last Tuesday saying that all networks were down. I was in Spanish class at the time; just all of these students were going around unplugging the computers, it was very strange,” said Langan. “I feel threatened, honestly, I feel concerned for everyone on campus and I know a lot of people are going through a hard time with finals.”

Brian Lane is also a student at the university. He says he’s concerned about the information that may have been exposed.

“I’m worried about my parents’ information too,” said Lane. “It’s been nearly a whole week without internet during finals, so you can imagine as students, that’s no fun.”

Students say professors have been very understanding about the issues regarding finals.

10 On Your Side was also told only a few finals and classes were cancelled as a result of the attack.