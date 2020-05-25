Virginia War Memorial to livestream Memorial Day ceremony; How to commemorate the day from home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Memorial Day is a day of remembering those who have died while serving in the U.S. military, but this year many ceremonies are turning virtual due to COVID-19.
Here are some ways you can commemorate the day from home.
2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony
The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will do a livestream ceremony starting at 10 a.m.
- When: Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Shrine of Memory- 20th Century, Virginia War Memorial
- Watch: Livestream Memorial Day Ceremony with WAVY News 10
Governor Northam is expected to provide pre-recorded remarks for the 64th annual ceremony.
“I want to remind people of what Memorial Day means, and that is that, many men and women who wore the cloth paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can have the freedoms we enjoy every day,” he said.
Northam said people should still practice safe social distancing guidelines over the holiday. There are still some parts of Virginia, including Accomack in our region, that have not moved to phase 1 of reopening and remain under the stay-at-home orders.
Public ceremonies will not be held at state veterans cemeteries in Dublin, Amelia and Suffolk. Families who would like to place a wreath at the Virginia War Memorial can do so anytime after 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day through Friday, May 29. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer relayed a messaged to residents Monday morning urging the community to “remember all the brave men and women, of the armed services, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
