Unemployment claims spike in Virginia; what you need to know if you’re suddenly jobless

Claims are for temporary financial assistance from state government by individuals who have been laid off. Gray vertical areas show duration of economic recession.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus is a disease that’s not only harming the health of Virginia’s workforce — it’s also impacting the health of the Commonwealth’s economy.

Thousands of Virginians are out of work since the COVID-19 outbreak led to the closures of schools, governments, and nonessential businesses across the state.

10 On Your Side is dedicated to helping you understand unemployment and seek help during this unprecedented time. Here we will provide you the most up-to-date information on unemployment: The data, how to apply, and how the state and federal governments plan to help.

Unemployment by the numbers

Nearly 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, including 46,885 Virginians, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

These statistics are more than four times higher than the nation’s previous unemployment record, which was set in October 1982 when 695,000 Americans filed for benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Virginia’s most recent data is a stark contrast from what the workforce looked like just two weeks ago. In the week of March 14, Virginians filed 2,706 initial unemployment claims. An initial claim is the first claim filed by an employee after they lose their job. The week before that, 2,527 Virginians filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s data on unemployment claims in Virginia for 2020:

Filing for unemployment

Filing for unemployment can be daunting, especially if it’s your first time seeking benefits. You can file for unemployment with the Virginia Employment Commission online, which is the preferred method.

Here are the steps:

Go to the Virginia Employment Commission’s website and file an initial claim — Those with disabilities can file by phone at (800) 828-1120

If you are filing for unemployment because of coronavirus, select “lack of work” as the reason for separation

If this is your first time filing for unemployment, you will receive three important documents: Benefits Rights, Monetary Determination, and a PIN — The PIN is very important and will be needed to file weekly claims

An unemployment payment will be processed shortly after you file for the first full week of benefits

Remember: You will need to file for unemployment weekly. Return to VEC’s website and use your PIN to file for unemployment benefits every week as long as you are out of work.

Important: Effective March 15, Gov. Ralph Northam suspended the one-week waiting period for filing, as well as the requirement to conduct a weekly job search.

If you are looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic, 10 On Your Side has also put together a list of employers that are hiring. We are updating that list as information becomes available.

How the government plans to help

There are several plans in the works to provide federal aid to workers who are unemployed due to COVID-19.