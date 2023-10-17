PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Sales Tax Holiday returns this weekend. This is great news for consumers, even though it’s happening a few months later than usual.

The holiday is a chance for Virginians to save on qualifying school supplies, clothing, hurricane emergency items and Energy Star/WaterSense products.

The tax-free holiday weekend is typically the first weekend in August, but lawmakers forgot to propose extending it during the General Assembly session. It was set to expire on July 1, 2023.

As 10 On Your Side reported last month, it was added back in an amended state budget agreement. As a result, the 3-day sales tax holiday is being held October 20-22, 2023.

What’s Included

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



For more information, including a detailed list of qualifying items, visit this link.