Virginia P-EBT cards expected to be mailed out by April 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) is acknowledging issues with its latest Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program payments.

P-EBT is a federal program created last Spring to provide supplemental food for low-income families while schools were closed due to COVID-19. It was extended through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Eligible households do not have to apply for these benefits.

Retroactive payments were supposed to go out on March 17 and 20, with monthly dispersals resuming on March 25. 10 On Your Side has heard from many local families who qualify for the program, but have still not received these latest rounds of payments. Families are eligible if their student receives free and reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program.

The vendor recently informed social services about P-EBT card distribution issues for both new and existing recipients.

Norfolk Public Schools sent this message to families on Thursday about the delay.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has informed Norfolk Public Schools about a delay in printing some P-EBT cards due to a mechanical breakdown with the printer. VDSS is working on a solution; however, it could take an additional four weeks for households to receive cards. Norfolk Public Schools

VDSS says it has addressed the issue and cards will be mailed out by Friday, April 2. Families can expect to receive their P-EBT card within 10 business days after it was mailed.

“Staff are working diligently to address this issue and mail out cards daily to recipients who have not yet received theirs,” VDSS said.

If you do not receive your card and benefits by April 16, call the P-EBT call center at 866-513-1414.