Local officials mourn passing of former Va. Delegate Robert “Bob” Bloxom, Sr.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia officials are mourning the death of former Virginia Delegate Robert “Bob” Bloxom, Sr. on Sunday.

He was 83.

Bloxom served 22 years in the General Assembly, was a long-time member of the House of Delegates, and became Virginia’s first-ever Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Gov. Ralp Northam called Bloxom Sr. “a true son of the Eastern Shore.”

“His 22 years in the General Assembly were spent working hard to represent the Shore’s people and advocating for its concerns and needs, ” said Northam regarding Bloxom’s passing.”

“Bob and I shared a love for the Shore’s land and its people, no matter what side of the aisle we were on, and I considered him a good friend and a true public servant.”

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert recalled Bloxom as a “remarkable man who led a remarkable life of public service.”

Congresswoman Elain Luria said Bloxom was a tireless advocate for the Eastern Shore.