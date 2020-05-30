Virginia May 30 COVID-19 update: 1,052 confirmed cases and 12 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day after the commonwealth’s face coverings requirement went into effect.

As of Saturday morning, May 30, Virginia has an overall number of 43,611 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,078 cases reported from Friday, 1,052 have been confirmed by testing. Another 26 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 863 cases, 48 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Chesapeake: 520 cases, 87 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death

Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 197 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 202 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 258 cases, 40 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 490 cases, 69 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 230 cases, 27 hospitalized, 20 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 307 cases, 44 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 146 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 314 cases, 50 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Virginia Beach: 699 cases, 92 hospitalized, 23 deaths

Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths

York: 72 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

VDH officials say they will begin reporting test encounter data using a tiered approach.

Beginning Saturday, May 30, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.

The new approach impact 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete patient address information was reported to VDH.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,471 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 tests results are still pending.

This article will be updated.

Latest Posts