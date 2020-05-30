Virginia May 30 COVID-19 update: 1,052 confirmed cases and 12 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day after the commonwealth’s face coverings requirement went into effect.
As of Saturday morning, May 30, Virginia has an overall number of 43,611 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,078 cases reported from Friday, 1,052 have been confirmed by testing. Another 26 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:
Accomack: 863 cases, 48 hospitalized, 12 deaths
Chesapeake: 520 cases, 87 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death
Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 197 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 202 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,
Newport News: 258 cases, 40 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 490 cases, 69 hospitalized, 6 deaths
Northampton: 230 cases, 27 hospitalized, 20 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death
Portsmouth: 307 cases, 44 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Southampton: 146 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Suffolk: 314 cases, 50 hospitalized, 32 deaths
Virginia Beach: 699 cases, 92 hospitalized, 23 deaths
Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths
York: 72 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
VDH officials say they will begin reporting test encounter data using a tiered approach.
Beginning Saturday, May 30, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.
The new approach impact 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete patient address information was reported to VDH.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,471 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 tests results are still pending.
This article will be updated.
Latest Posts
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 30
- Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed
- Sen. Kaine speaks with Virginia Beach hospitality industry about pandemic impact
- WATCH: The implosion of Dominion Energy’s old HQ
- Virginia May 30 COVID-19 update: 1,052 confirmed cases and 12 new deaths