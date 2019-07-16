Virginia drivers can learn how to get back their suspended licenses

Town Hall meeting schedule for Tuesday, July 16 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Tuesday, some people with suspended driver’s licenses can learn how to get them back.

A new law that took effect on July 1 restores driving privileges to those who had suspended licenses because of unpaid court debt.

State and local leaders are hosting a town hall Tuesday so drivers can get more information on the license re-instatement process.

It begins at 4 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk and is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m.. There are information sessions at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring proof of identification.

