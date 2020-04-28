Virginia Dept. of Social Services launches COVID-19 app and website

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just launched a mobile app and website designed to be a “one-stop” resource for benefits and information during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new COVID-19 Virginia Resources website and app include information about food assistance, child care, health care and other benefits.

There is also confidential support for anyone dealing with family violence, sexual assault or abuse.

“As the COVID-19 crisis has evolved, the needs within our communities have continued to expand,”
said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Our staff remain focused on the delivery of services that
help Virginians ‘achieve safety, independence and overall well-being’ in these unprecedented
times.”

For more information, visit COVID.Virginia.Gov. The app is available for download now through the App Store, and will soon be available through the Google Play store.

Also this week, the Virginia Department of Health released a new site, called COVID-19 and You, which is designed to give Virginia more personalized and interactive information regarding the pandemic.

