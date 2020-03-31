Virginia Beach oral surgeon is using teledentistry to treat patients

Virginia Beach Oral Surgeon Dr. Scott Goodove is providing an online video service to treat patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The coronavirus has impacted all of us. That includes not being able to go the dentist for routine procedures, but one local oral surgeon is using video to treat patients.

“The number one thing is safety for our patients,” said Dr. Scott Goodove. “We are limited to what procedures we can do, so we don’t waste supplies that the hospitals can use.”

Goodove knows dental emergencies are going to happen. That’s why he is using video to treat patients from afar.

“I can now consult with a patient in the safety of their home and give any recommendations,” Goodove added.

Goodove said many of the issues can be treated right there on the spot with a prescription. He believes this will alleviate people with toothaches from going to the hospitals and taking up space.

“A lot of dental emergencies end up in the ER and our job is to decrease the influx of dental emergencies that are coming into the ER,” Goodove explained.

The video system allows patients to be diagnosed, but some procedures still require office visits. Goodove said the video, though, is a good start.

“Believe it or not, the video monitor is very good,” Goodove added. “I can actually see in someone’s month when they hold the camera up right and and I can look at teeth.”

Find out more on how Dr. Goodove is using teledentistry at this link.

