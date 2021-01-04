Virginia AG office issues stimulus money scam warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has issued a warning pertaining to the new stimulus relief payments.

Attorney General Mark Herring says be wary of people asking for your personal or bank information. They are likely trying to steal your money.

“This is a moment when we should all be coming together to support one another, but unfortunately we know that scammers and criminals often view payments like the $600 economic assistance as an opportunity to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “Just remember that no action should be required on your part in order to receive the assistance. It should either be directly deposited into your bank account, or mailed directly to your house. If you get a call, email, text, or other communication asking for personal or bank account information, hang up, delete the message, and don’t provide any information because it’s probably a scam.”

The government will not ask you to pay any money upfront to get your stimulus check.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a government imposter scam:

o Don’t give the caller any of your financial or other personal information

o Don’t trust a name or number

o Never wire money or send cash or a pre-paid card

o Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, you can reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:

Meanwhile, a new law from Attorney General Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala protects Virginians ensuring the funds do not go to debt collectors and creditors. They proposed the law after discovering the first round of $1,200 support payments was vulnerable to seizure or garnishment.