Verizon gives customers 15GB of free data during COVID-19 crisis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Verizon Wireless is giving customers and small businesses extra data to help them stay connected to work and keep in touch with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has impacted normal life for people across the United States and the world. In Virginia, schools have closed for the rest of the academic year, businesses are operating differently to encourage social distancing, and local governments have change their operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Verizon is giving an extra 15 gigabytes of data to customers and small businesses free of charge to help ease worry about connectivity during the coronavirus pandemic. This applies to unlimited users, as well as those on shared plans, according to a news release from the company.

In addition, Verizon will not terminate service for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic. It will also waive late fees for nonpayment. Learn more here.

