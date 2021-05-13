VEC stopped unemployment payments for Virginia Beach man, saying he had a job offer — but he didn’t

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — When you’re unemployed, you’re looking for that one breakthrough job offer to make all the difference.

Josh Davis thought he was there when the Virginia Employment Commission told him in March that a company wanted to hire him.

And when the VEC thinks that you’ve been offered a job, they discontinue your benefits. At first, Davis got excited about finding work — until he checked it out.

Davis had been generating content as an online journalist for injured retired U.S. Navy SEAL and motivational speaker Jason Redman.

“Trying to motivate people. Moving the needle is one of the phrases that [Redman] liked to use a lot. It was absolutely perfect,” Davis said in a Thursday morning interview.

But then he got laid off last June, filed for unemployment and started getting benefits in a matter of weeks.

After months of looking for work, he began to create content on a volunteer unpaid basis for Fanchise, part of the new Fan Controlled Football league.

“That’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to get into digital sports journalism, so I was trying to help them out and trying to get my name out there, trying to get my work in front of people.”

Davis’s benefits stopped five weeks ago and the VEC told Davis that Fanchise had offered him a job in March.

“I contacted [Fanchise] and they said ‘No, we have not offered you a job at all, we’re not hiring anybody right now. The season just ended and we won’t be doing anything until next season,'” Davis said.

Because of the supposed job offer, his account was flagged with an “outstanding issue” and the VEC had frozen his benefits. Meanwhile, his family of four was depending on him for income.

“We were trying to make sure that everything is still on in the house and we still have a house, the kids have doctors’ appointments, we have doctors’ appointments,” he said.

After 10 On Your Side spoke with Davis this morning, he checked his bank account and got some good news. VEC apparently found its mistake and got him up to date on the five weeks of back benefits, totaling about $1,500.



Davis continues to look for work, just like he has been all along.