VDOT reminds drivers what to do if you’re stuck in a tunnel during a crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gregory Jones took cell phone video from inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday night that has now been viewed more than 300,000 times.

“There’s a car on fire in the middle of the tunnel guys; it’s smoking it’s so bad,” said Jones.

A fiery crash caused smoke to build up inside the eastbound tunnel. Some drivers stayed in their cars at first, while others started walking out of the tunnel, grabbing pets and important belongings.

10 On Your Side spoke with VDOT Hampton Roads Communication Manager Holly Christopher about the crash.

“The first thing that we did was turn the ventilators on to clear the smoke from the tube so first responders and our team could enter the tunnel,” said Christopher.

She says with a normal crash people would be asked to stay in their cars while a tow truck came in to clear the scene, but with this one, first responders and VDOT crews began telling people to leave their cars and get out of the tunnel.

“The biggest concern on Sunday evening was smoke inhalation and the ventilators help, but we want to get people free of that as quickly as possible,” she said.

Christopher says if you’re told to evacuate, but physically can’t, try to find someone who can help.

“If someone needs extra assistance, then just let the responder who is asking you to exit know that you need extra assistance and we’ll send other people down to assist that particular citizen,” said Christopher.

She also wants drivers to know if there is a crash, crews are watching the tunnel cameras.

“I know it’s a really scary time for that, so in the event you’re in an incident, stay put because we do see you and we have help that is on the way,” she said.

Christopher said VDOT crews train year round for incidents just like this one.

THREAD: Sunday night, a cloud of smoke from a smoldering vehicle fire forced the evacuation of the HRBT east tunnel. pic.twitter.com/hPqBGI9Uvk — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 5, 2020

