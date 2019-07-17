VBStrong art auction to raise money for the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A special event is being held Wednesday night to raise funds for the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, created to financially help the victims and families impacted by the May 31 mass shooting.

For the last five years Lunasea and WRV have put on a Trademasters Showcase for local artists. Each year they pick a cause to donate the proceeds from the event. This year organizers say it was a no-brainer to select the United Way’s Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

25 local artists donated work for the silent auction.

They’re auctioning off art and baskets of goodies (sporting event tickets, gift cards to restaurants, etc.), all donated by local businesses and artists.

Lunasea will match the money raised in the auction and at the end of the night present Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer with a check.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Lunasea is located at 206 22nd Street at the Oceanfront.

10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins got a sneak peek at this year’s auction items and will have more information on tonight’s event, coming up on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.