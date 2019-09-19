VB family searching for dog stolen after Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family in Virginia Beach says someone stole their husky while they were cleaning up their home and yard after Hurricane Dorian passed by Hampton Roads.

It was Saturday, September 7. Members of the Mallory family were outside doing yard work, and that was the last time they saw Luna. They say she’s gone to different neighbors’ homes before, but always came back.

The family put up missing dog signs in the neighborhood and wrote about what happened on social media.

A neighbor called them a few days later and said she had saw Luna being walked by a man near the golf course by their home, but they still haven’t found her.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds her.

Photo of Luna courtesy The Mallory Family.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi spoke to the Mallory family, who shared a video showing the last time they saw Luna. Watch Deanna’s report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4 and 5 p.m.