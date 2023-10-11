PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you will have packages to ship and mail to send over the busy holiday season, here are some important dates to keep in mind to make sure your shipment arrives in time.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced its holiday shipping and mailing deadlines for 2023. The information below covers domestic, international and military shipping destinations. USPS will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season.

2023 USPS HOLIDAY SHIPPING AND MAILING DEADLINES

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

The Postal Service is the only delivery service that ships to APO, FPO and DPO addresses.

International Mail

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Check out International Mail and Shipping Services for details. The Postal Service is a secure shipping option that meets international mail shipping needs to over 180 countries.

NEW THIS YEAR

A new shipping option this year is USPS Ground Advantage. This service provides a way to ship packages with a delivery of 2-5 business days, based on distance.

ONLINE TOOLS

Did you know you can buy your holiday stamps online? Click here to shop now.

You can also purchase several USPS supplies for free online, including Priority Mail boxes, envelopes, sticker labels and more.

More tools and tips to help you prepare for the busy holiday season can be found in the USPS Holiday Newsroom.