US senators push to expand opportunities for coronavirus relief funding for minority, underserved communities

FILE – In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., listens during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warner said an overhaul of the security clearance process is long overdue, particularly if the U.S. government is going to continue to attract top-notch workers and recent graduates, […]

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and several other Democratic leaders are pressing to ensure minority and underserved communities are included under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell asking them to expand opportunities for minority and low-income communities have access to the assistance provided by the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPP Enhancement Act).

“As you know, the public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak have been particularly disproportionate and severe for LMI and minority communities. Congress took important first steps to help address the acute impact being felt in these communities by passing the PPP Enhancement Act. This legislation includes important set-asides for community and mission oriented lenders,”the senators wrote.

The senators pushed for Mnuchin and Powell to make the funds available to minority depository institutions and mission-oriented leaders such as community development financial institutions.

“MDIs and CDFIs are effective gateways to serving LMI communities and minority households and communities with high concentrations of minority populations. Data indicates that MDIs tend to serve communities in which a higher share of the population lives in LMI census tracts and a higher share of residents are minorities, compared with non-MDI banks,” the senators wrote.

The senators added minority depository institutions tend to “originate a greater share of their mortgages for properties in LMI census tracts and to minority borrowers when compared with non-MDI community banks.”

A copy of the letter is available here.

Latest Posts: