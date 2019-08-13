Townhome residents told to park at other spots during repaving; dozens had their cars towed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — One Newport News townhome complex is getting some pavement upgrades.

In the meantime, management asked residents living on the property to park elsewhere, but it’s led to dozens of cars being towed.

One resident who reached out to 10 On Your Side says she parked where management told her to, only to find her car towed the next morning.

Mandy McNinch says she is glad she woke up early yesterday morning, because when she went to get into her car for work it was nowhere to be found.

“I am a contractor, therefore if I don’t come to work, I don’t get paid,” she said.

She lives at the complex off of Susan Constance Drive. The property management informed residents on July 12 they would begin repaving on the grounds this past Friday. That meant parking for residents would be limited.

“The problem with that is if you have 300 and something people, and each of us has two parking spots, not to mention visitors, if you count all those vehicles and there is only one way in and one way out, where are you going to put all these cars?” she explained.

Management designated limited parking on the right side of the road across the street, and at a church nearby at certain times of the day.

Mandy says she followed those rules all weekend and parked in the same spot with no problem. When we checked on Tuesday, there are no parking signs on that side of the road, a day after her car was towed.

“At 3 a.m. I had to find somebody who was up to give me a ride to Hampton. I had to pay $120 to get my vehicle out and they said if I didn’t get my vehicle by 2 a.m. it would be $40 extra,” said McNinch.

Mandy only has two children, but has neighbors with even bigger families.

“Imagine having to get up every day with your seven children and you have to walk all the way to your vehicle back and forth, back and forth, and then if you come home and your vehicle is towed,” she said.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott tried to speak with the property management, but they didn’t want to talk, and haven’t returned her calls for comment.

Notes on the property say construction is supposed to end Wednesday, August 14..