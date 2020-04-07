PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Marielena Balouris has the rundown of the top local headlines for the afternoon of April 7.
Read more in the links below:
- Tuesday COVID-19 updates: Virginia sees rise of 455 cases in one day, surpasses N.C.
- N.C. COVID-19 update: 3,221 total cases, 46 deaths; live briefing today at 2pm
- USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19
- Paraglider dies after crashing into the ocean in Kill Devil Hills
Latest Posts
- Top Local Headlines | April 7
- Death toll at Canterbury facility in Henrico reaches 32
- US coronavirus death toll tops 11,000
- Lowe’s will close stores Easter Sunday to give employees ‘much-deserved day off’
- Flexibility for federal funding approved for Virginia schools