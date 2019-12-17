‘Tis the season… to donate blood

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday season, 10 On Your Side continues the annual tradition of partnering with the American Red Cross for the Every Drop Counts Blood Drive.

Consider being a donor and give the gift of life this season.

Locations:
Chesapeake Square Mall, Greenbrier Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Monticello Marketplace (except Dec. 27)

Dates and Times:
Tuesday, Dec. 24 ~ 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26 ~ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27 ~ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (all locations except Monticello Marketplace)
Saturday, Dec. 28 ~ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Schedule your appointment today at https://rcblood.org/31kqsId and put in sponsor code WAVYTV10 when you sign up.

** Note: All donors will receive a long sleeve Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last

